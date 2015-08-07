FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer prices rise 0.62 pct in July
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.62 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer
price index rose 0.62 percent in July, slightly
above analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Friday.
    The index had been expected to rise 0.60 percent, slowing
from 0.79 percent in June, according to the median forecast of
32 economists surveyed. 
    In the 12 months through July, Brazil's inflation rate rose
to 9.56 percent.    
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                     July        June
 - Food and beverages                0.65        0.63
 - Housing                           1.52        0.86
 - Household articles                0.86        0.72
 - Apparel                          -0.31        0.58
 - Transport                         0.15        0.70
 - Health and personal care          0.84        0.91
 - Personal expenses                 0.61        1.63
 - Education                         0.00        0.20
 - Communication                     0.30        0.34
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.62        0.79
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

