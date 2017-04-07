Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.25 pct in March, as expected

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index in March rose 0.25 percent from the previous month as expected, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Prices rose 4.57 percent in the 12 months through March, down from an increase of 4.76 percent in the previous month. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 0.34 -0.45 - Housing 1.18 0.24 - Household articles -0.29 0.18 - Apparel -0.12 -0.13 - Transport -0.86 0.24 - Health and personal care 0.69 0.65 - Personal expenses 0.52 0.31 - Education 0.95 5.04 - Communication -0.63 0.66 - IPCA 0.25 0.33 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)