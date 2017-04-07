FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.25 pct in March, as expected
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 4 months ago

Consumer prices in Brazil rise 0.25 pct in March, as expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices as measured by
the benchmark IPCA index in March rose 0.25 percent
from the previous month as expected, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday.
    Prices rose 4.57 percent in the 12 months through March,
down from an increase of 4.76 percent in the previous month.
    Below is the result for each price category:
    
                                    March    February
 - Food and beverages                0.34       -0.45
 - Housing                           1.18        0.24
 - Household articles               -0.29        0.18
 - Apparel                          -0.12       -0.13
 - Transport                        -0.86        0.24
 - Health and personal care          0.69        0.65
 - Personal expenses                 0.52        0.31
 - Education                         0.95        5.04
 - Communication                    -0.63        0.66
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.25        0.33
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

