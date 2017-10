SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose 0.25 percent in the month to mid-March, significantly less than expected, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The index had been expected to rise 0.38 percent in the month to mid-March, according to the median forecast of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA-15 increase ranged from 0.32 percent to 0.43 percent.

In the month to mid-February, the index rose 0.53 percent.