CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's IPCA price index rises 0.45 pct in Feb

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.45 percent in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The index was expected to rise 0.44 percent in the month, according to the median forecast of 37 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.35 percent to 0.5 percent.

Consumer prices measured by the IPCA rose 5.85 percent in the 12 months through February, in line with the forecast for a 5.84 percent increase in the Reuters poll. Estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 5.9 percent.