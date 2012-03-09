FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's IPCA price index rises 0.45 pct in Feb
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil's IPCA price index rises 0.45 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.45 percent in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The index was expected to rise 0.44 percent in the month, according to the median forecast of 37 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.35 percent to 0.5 percent.

Consumer prices measured by the IPCA rose 5.85 percent in the 12 months through February, in line with the forecast for a 5.84 percent increase in the Reuters poll. Estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 5.9 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.