Brazil inflation rises 0.48 pct in month to mid-September

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.48 percent in the month to mid-September, slightly above the median of analysts’ forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

In the month to mid-August, the index rose 0.39 percent.

The index had been expected to rise 0.45 percent in the month to mid-September, according to the median forecast of 23 economists surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.32 percent to 0.50 percent.