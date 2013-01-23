FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil inflation accelerates to 0.88 pct in month to mid-January
January 23, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Brazil inflation accelerates to 0.88 pct in month to mid-January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation rate rose a more-than-expected 0.88
percent in the month to mid-January, statistics agency IBGE said
on Wednesday.
    In the month to mid-December, the index rose 0.69 percent.
    The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.83 percent in
the month to mid-January, according to the median of 31
forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.71 percent to 0.87 percent.
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                 December   January
                                                   
 - Food and beverages                0.97      1.45
 - Housing                           0.74      0.74
 - Household articles                0.11      0.45
 - Apparel                           0.62      0.12
 - Transport                         0.71      0.68
 - Health and personal care          0.26      0.61
 - Personal expenses                 1.10      1.80
 - Education                         0.10      0.33
 - Communication                     0.26     -0.06
                                                   
 - IPCA-15                           0.69      0.88

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
