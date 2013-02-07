FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil inflation speeds to fastest monthly rate since April 2005
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil inflation speeds to fastest monthly rate since April 2005

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects "October" to "December" comparative month in 2nd
paragraph)
    SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 0.86 percent in January,
the highest monthly inflation reading since April 2005,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
    The index had been expected to rise 0.84 percent, up from an
increase of 0.79 percent in December, according to the median
forecast of 31 economists surveyed. 
    Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.78 to 0.90 percent. 
    Below is the result for each price category:     
            
                              January     December
 - Food and beverages               1.99        1.03
                                          
 - Housing                         -0.20        0.63
                                          
 - Household articles               1.15        0.27
                                          
 - Apparel                         -0.53        1.11
                                          
 - Transport                        0.75        0.75
                                          
 - Health and personal care         0.73        0.40
                                          
 - Personal expenses                1.55        1.60
                                          
 - Education                        0.35        0.19
                                          
 - Communication                   -0.08        0.03
                                          
                                                    
 - IPCA                             0.86        0.79
 
 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Silvio Cascione Editing by
W Simon)

