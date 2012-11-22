Brazil consumer inflation slows in month to mid-November

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s benchmark IPCA inflation index rose 0.54 percent in the month to mid-November, slowing from the previous month though it still came in slightly above expectations, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday.

In the month to mid-October, the index rose 0.65 percent.

The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.51 percent in the month to mid-November, according to the median forecast of 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Estimates ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.57 percent.