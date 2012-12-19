FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil inflation accelerates to 0.69 pct in month to mid-December
December 19, 2012 / 11:08 AM / in 5 years

Brazil inflation accelerates to 0.69 pct in month to mid-December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation rate accelerated to a rise of 0.69
percent in the month to mid-December, slightly above
expectations and notching its fastest rate since May 2011,
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    In the month to mid-November, the index rose 0.54 percent.
    The IPCA-15 index had been expected to rise 0.66 percent in
the month to mid-December, according to the median of 32
forecasts. Estimates ranged from 0.55 percent to 0.72 percent.
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                 November  December
                                                   
 - Food and beverages                0.83      0.97
 - Housing                           0.33      0.74
 - Household articles                0.58      0.11
 - Apparel                           1.40      0.62
 - Transport                         0.47      0.71
 - Health and personal care          0.36      0.26
 - Personal expenses                 0.30      1.10
 - Education                         0.04      0.10
 - Communication                     0.30      0.26
                                                   
 - IPCA-15                           0.54      0.69

