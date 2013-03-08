FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil February inflation jumps above forecasts
March 8, 2013

Brazil February inflation jumps above forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 0.60 percent in February,
above all 39 forecasts in a Reuters poll, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent after an
increase of 0.86 percent in January, according to the median
forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the rise ranged
from 0.38 to 0.56 percent. 
    In the 12 months through February, inflation
rose 6.31 percent.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                    January    February
 - Food and beverages                  1.99        1.45
                                             
 - Housing                            -0.20       -2.38
                                             
 - Household articles                  1.15        0.53
                                             
 - Apparel                            -0.53        0.55
                                             
 - Transport                           0.75        0.81
                                             
 - Health and personal care            0.73        0.65
                                             
 - Personal expenses                   1.55        0.57
                                             
 - Education                           0.35        5.40
                                             
 - Communication                      -0.08        0.10
                                                       
 - IPCA                                0.86        0.60

