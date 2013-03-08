Brazil February inflation jumps above forecasts

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.60 percent in February, above all 39 forecasts in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent after an increase of 0.86 percent in January, according to the median forecast in the Reuters survey. Estimates for the rise ranged from 0.38 to 0.56 percent. In the 12 months through February, inflation rose 6.31 percent. Below is the result for each price category: January February - Food and beverages 1.99 1.45 - Housing -0.20 -2.38 - Household articles 1.15 0.53 - Apparel -0.53 0.55 - Transport 0.75 0.81 - Health and personal care 0.73 0.65 - Personal expenses 1.55 0.57 - Education 0.35 5.40 - Communication -0.08 0.10 - IPCA 0.86 0.60