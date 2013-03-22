Brazil mid-March inflation up 0.49 pct, slightly below forecasts

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose 0.49 percent in the month to mid-March, slightly below the median of analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. In the month to mid-February, the index rose 0.68 percent. The index had been expected to rise 0.53 percent in the month to mid-March, according to the median forecast of 27 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.40 percent to 0.63 percent. In the 12 months to mid-March, inflation accelerated to 6.43 percent, from 6.18 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Below is the result for each price category: February March - Food and beverages 1.74 1.40 - Housing -2.17 -0.70 - Household articles 0.82 0.40 - Apparel 0.01 0.48 - Transport 0.46 0.32 - Health and personal care 0.78 0.42 - Personal expenses 1.15 0.51 - Education 5.49 0.50 - Communication 0.08 0.27 - IPCA-15 0.68 0.49