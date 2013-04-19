FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer prices rise 0.51 percent in month to mid-April
April 19, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.51 percent in month to mid-April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation index rose 0.51 percent in the month to
mid-April, above the median of analysts' forecasts, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.  
   The index had been expected to rise 0.46 percent in the
period, according to the median forecast of 26 analysts polled
by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.42 percent to 0.51 percent.
    In the month to mid-March, the index rose 0.49 percent.  
    In the 12 months to mid-April, inflation accelerated to 6.51
percent, up from 6.43 percent one month before. The government
targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2
percentage points in either direction.
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                March     April
                                               
 - Food and beverages            1.40      1.00
 - Housing                      -0.70      0.68
 - Household articles            0.40      0.39
 - Apparel                       0.48      0.44
 - Transport                     0.32     -0.01
 - Health and personal care      0.42      0.63
 - Personal expenses             0.51      0.48
 - Education                     0.50      0.10
 - Communication                 0.27     -0.09
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.49      0.51


