Brazil annual inflation returns to target range in April
May 8, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Brazil annual inflation returns to target range in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.49 percent in the 12
months through April, slowing from the previous month to just
beneath the government's target ceiling of 6.5 percent,
statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    Consumer prices rose 0.55 percent in April from March,
accelerating from a gain of 0.47 percent in the previous month.
The increase was above the median forecast for a rise of 0.47
percent in a Reuters poll. 
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                    March       April
 - Food and beverages                1.14        0.96
                                           
 - Housing                           0.51        0.62
                                           
 - Household articles                0.11        0.63
                                           
 - Apparel                           0.15        0.65
                                           
 - Transport                        -0.09       -0.19
                                           
 - Health and personal care          0.32        1.28
                                           
 - Personal expenses                 0.54        0.61
                                           
 - Education                         0.56        0.10
                                           
 - Communication                     0.13       -0.32
                                           
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.47        0.55

