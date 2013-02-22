FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer prices rise 0.68 pct in month to mid-February
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.68 pct in month to mid-February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer
price index rose 0.68 percent in the month to
mid-February, above the median of analysts' forecasts,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.  
   In the month to mid-January, the index rose 0.88 percent.  
   The index had been expected to rise 0.61 percent in the month
to mid-February, according to the median forecast of 33 analysts
surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.50 percent to 0.74
percent.
    Trailing 12-month inflation accelerated to 6.18 percent, up
from 6.02 percent one month before. The government targets
inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage
points in either direction.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                              January  February
                                               
 - Food and beverages            1.45      1.74
 - Housing                       0.74     -2.17
 - Household articles            0.45      0.82
 - Apparel                       0.12      0.01
 - Transport                     0.68      0.46
 - Health and personal care      0.61      0.78
 - Personal expenses             1.80      1.15
 - Education                     0.33      5.49
 - Communication                -0.06      0.08
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.88      0.68

