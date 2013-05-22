FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer prices rise 0.46 pct in month to mid-May
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil consumer prices rise 0.46 pct in month to mid-May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
inflation index rose 0.46 percent in the month to
mid-May, slightly below the median of analysts' forecasts,
government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent in the
period, according to the median forecast of 26 analysts surveyed
by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.51 percent.
    In the month to mid-April, the index rose 0.51 percent.
    In the 12 months to mid-May, inflation slowed to 6.46
percent, down from 6.51 percent one month before. The government
targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2
percentage points in either direction.
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                April       May
                                               
 - Food and beverages            1.00      0.47
 - Housing                       0.68      0.72
 - Household articles            0.39      0.18
 - Apparel                       0.44      0.76
 - Transport                    -0.01     -0.03
 - Health and personal care      0.63      1.30
 - Personal expenses             0.48      0.46
 - Education                     0.10      0.08
 - Communication                -0.09     -0.06
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.51      0.46

