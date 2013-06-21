Brazil inflation surpasses target ceiling in month to mid-June

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose 0.38 percent in the month to mid-June, in line with analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.37 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.40 percent. In the month to mid-May, the index rose 0.46 percent. In the 12 months to mid-June, inflation accelerated to 6.67 percent, up from 6.46 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Below is the result for each price category: May June - Food and beverages 0.47 0.27 - Housing 0.72 0.57 - Household articles 0.18 0.68 - Apparel 0.76 0.72 - Transport -0.03 0.10 - Health and personal care 1.30 0.72 - Personal expenses 0.46 0.37 - Education 0.08 0.17 - Communication -0.06 0.12 - IPCA-15 0.46 0.38