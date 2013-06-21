FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil inflation surpasses target ceiling in month to mid-June
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Brazil inflation surpasses target ceiling in month to mid-June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15
inflation index rose 0.38 percent in the month to
mid-June, in line with analysts' forecasts, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The index had been expected to rise 0.37 percent in the
period, according to the median forecast of 28 analysts surveyed
by Reuters. Estimates ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.40 percent.
    In the month to mid-May, the index rose 0.46 percent.
    In the 12 months to mid-June, inflation accelerated to 6.67
percent, up from 6.46 percent one month before. The government
targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2
percentage points in either direction.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
     
                                  May      June
                                               
 - Food and beverages            0.47      0.27
 - Housing                       0.72      0.57
 - Household articles            0.18      0.68
 - Apparel                       0.76      0.72
 - Transport                    -0.03      0.10
 - Health and personal care      1.30      0.72
 - Personal expenses             0.46      0.37
 - Education                     0.08      0.17
 - Communication                -0.06      0.12
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.46      0.38

