Brazil annual inflation 6.50 pct in May, hits target ceiling

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.50 percent in the 12 months through May, nearly unchanged from 6.49 percent in April and in line with analysts' forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The government's annual inflation target ceiling is 6.5 percent On a monthly basis, Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.37 percent in May. The index had been expected to rise 0.38 percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists surveyed. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.33 to 0.41 percent. Below is the result for each price category: May April - Food and beverages 0.31 0.96 - Housing 0.75 0.62 - Household articles 0.46 0.63 - Apparel 0.84 0.65 - Transport -0.25 -0.19 - Health and personal care 0.94 1.28 - Personal expenses 0.41 0.61 - Education 0.06 0.10 - Communication 0.08 -0.32 - IPCA 0.37 0.55