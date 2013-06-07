FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil annual inflation 6.50 pct in May, hits target ceiling
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil annual inflation 6.50 pct in May, hits target ceiling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.50 percent in the 12
months through May, nearly unchanged from 6.49 percent in April
and in line with analysts' forecasts, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The government's annual inflation target ceiling is 6.5
percent
    On a monthly basis, Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price
index rose 0.37 percent in May. The index had been
expected to rise 0.38 percent, according to the median forecast
of 29 economists surveyed.
    Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.33 to 0.41 percent.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                      May       April
 - Food and beverages                0.31        0.96
                                           
 - Housing                           0.75        0.62
                                           
 - Household articles                0.46        0.63
                                           
 - Apparel                           0.84        0.65
                                           
 - Transport                        -0.25       -0.19
                                           
 - Health and personal care          0.94        1.28
                                           
 - Personal expenses                 0.41        0.61
                                           
 - Education                         0.06        0.10
                                           
 - Communication                     0.08       -0.32
                                           
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.37        0.55


