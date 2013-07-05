FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil June inflation rises less than forecast, surpasses target
July 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil June inflation rises less than forecast, surpasses target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.70 percent in the 12
months through June, surpassing the official target and climbing
at the fastest pace since October 2011, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The ceiling of the government's target range is 6.5 percent.
    On a monthly basis, Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price
index rose 0.26 percent in June. The index had been
expected to rise 0.33 percent from May, according to the median
forecast of 31 economists surveyed.
    Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.29 to 0.37 percent.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                     June         May
 - Food and beverages                0.04        0.31
                                           
 - Housing                           0.57        0.75
                                           
 - Household articles                0.12        0.46
                                           
 - Apparel                           0.50        0.84
                                           
 - Transport                         0.14       -0.25
                                           
 - Health and personal care          0.36        0.94
                                           
 - Personal expenses                 0.40        0.41
                                           
 - Education                         0.18        0.06
                                           
 - Communication                     0.19        0.08
                                           
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.26        0.37

