Brazil June inflation rises less than forecast, surpasses target

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.70 percent in the 12 months through June, surpassing the official target and climbing at the fastest pace since October 2011, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The ceiling of the government's target range is 6.5 percent. On a monthly basis, Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.26 percent in June. The index had been expected to rise 0.33 percent from May, according to the median forecast of 31 economists surveyed. Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.29 to 0.37 percent. Below is the result for each price category: June May - Food and beverages 0.04 0.31 - Housing 0.57 0.75 - Household articles 0.12 0.46 - Apparel 0.50 0.84 - Transport 0.14 -0.25 - Health and personal care 0.36 0.94 - Personal expenses 0.40 0.41 - Education 0.18 0.06 - Communication 0.19 0.08 - IPCA 0.26 0.37