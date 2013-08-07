FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil inflation slows sharply in July, within target range
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil inflation slows sharply in July, within target range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.27 percent in the 12
months through July, down from a 20-month high of 6.70 percent
in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
    The slowdown put inflation back within the central bank's
target of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.03
percent in July, compared with market expectations for a slight
drop of 0.02 percent, according to the median forecast of 18
economists surveyed.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                     July        June
 - Food and beverages               -0.33        0.04
                                           
 - Housing                           0.57        0.57
                                           
 - Household articles                0.28        0.12
                                           
 - Apparel                          -0.39        0.50
                                           
 - Transport                        -0.66        0.14
                                           
 - Health and personal care          0.34        0.36
                                           
 - Personal expenses                 1.13        0.40
                                           
 - Education                         0.11        0.18
                                           
 - Communication                     0.20        0.19
                                           
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.03        0.26

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.