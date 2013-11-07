FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's annual inflation eases slightly in October
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation eases slightly in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.84 percent in the 12
months through October, nearly unchanged from its 5.87 percent
12-month advance posted in the prior month, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.57
percent, slightly below the 0.60 percent median forecast of 31
economists.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               October     September
 - Food and beverages                1.03        0.14
 - Housing                           0.56        0.62
 - Household articles                0.81        0.65
 - Apparel                           1.13        0.63
 - Transport                         0.17        0.44
 - Health and personal care          0.39        0.46
 - Personal expenses                 0.43        0.20
 - Education                         0.09        0.12
 - Communication                     0.08       -0.04
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.57        0.35

