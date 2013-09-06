FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation eases to 6.09 pct in 12 months through August
September 6, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's inflation eases to 6.09 pct in 12 months through August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.09 percent in the 12
months through August, down from 6.27 percent in the prior month
and in line with market expectations, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. 
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.24
percent, compared with market expectations for a rise of 0.25
percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists. 
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                              August     July
 - Food and beverages           0.01    -0.33
                                      
 - Housing                      0.57     0.57
                                      
 - Household articles           0.89     0.28
                                      
 - Apparel                      0.08    -0.39
                                      
 - Transport                   -0.06    -0.66
                                      
 - Health and personal care     0.45     0.34
                                      
 - Personal expenses            0.39     1.13
                                      
 - Education                    0.67     0.11
                                      
 - Communication                0.02     0.20
                                      
                                             
 - IPCA                         0.24     0.03

