Brazil's inflation rises 5.86 pct in 12 months through September

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.86 percent in the 12 months through September, easing from its 6.09 percent 12-month advance posted in the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The September inflation results matched the Reuters poll's median forecast. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.35 percent, matching the median forecasts of 29 economists. Below is the result for each price category: September August - Food and beverages 0.14 0.01 - Housing 0.62 0.57 - Household articles 0.65 0.89 - Apparel 0.63 0.08 - Transport 0.44 -0.06 - Health and personal care 0.46 0.45 - Personal expenses 0.20 0.39 - Education 0.12 0.67 - Communication -0.04 0.02 - IPCA 0.35 0.24