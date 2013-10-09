FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation rises 5.86 pct in 12 months through September
October 9, 2013 / 12:19 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's inflation rises 5.86 pct in 12 months through September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.86 percent in the 12
months through September, easing from its 6.09 percent 12-month
advance posted in the prior month, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Wednesday.
    The September inflation results matched the Reuters poll's
median  forecast.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.35
percent, matching the median forecasts of 29 economists.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                September      August
 - Food and beverages                0.14        0.01
 - Housing                           0.62        0.57
 - Household articles                0.65        0.89
 - Apparel                           0.63        0.08
 - Transport                         0.44       -0.06
 - Health and personal care          0.46        0.45
 - Personal expenses                 0.20        0.39
 - Education                         0.12        0.67
 - Communication                    -0.04        0.02
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.35        0.24

