FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's inflation rises 5.91 pct in 2013, tops forecasts
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's inflation rises 5.91 pct in 2013, tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.91 percent in the 12
months through December, accelerating from its 5.77 percent
increase posted through the prior month, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.92
percent from November, above the 0.82 percent median forecast of
28 economists.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               December    November
 - Food and beverages          0.89        0.56
 - Housing                     0.52        0.69
 - Household articles          0.89        0.38
 - Apparel                     0.80        0.85
 - Transport                   1.85        0.36
 - Health and personal care    0.41        0.41
 - Personal expenses           1.00        0.87
 - Education                   0.05        0.08
 - Communication               0.74        0.40
                                           
 - IPCA                        0.92        0.54

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.