FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's inflation slows more than expected in January
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's inflation slows more than expected in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.59 percent in the 12
months through January, slowing from the 5.91 percent increase
posted through the prior month, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.55
percent, below the 0.62 percent median forecast of 26
economists.
    Below is the result for each price category:
        
                               January     December
 - Food and beverages          0.84        0.89
 - Housing                     0.55        0.52
 - Household articles          0.49        0.89
 - Apparel                     -0.15       0.80
 - Transport                   -0.03       1.85
 - Health and personal care    0.48        0.41
 - Personal expenses           1.72        1.00
 - Education                   0.57        0.05
 - Communication               0.03        0.74
                                           
 - IPCA                        0.55        0.92

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.