Brazil's annual inflation rate rises in Feb to 5.68 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.68 percent in the 12 months through February, accelerating from the 5.59 percent increase posted through the prior month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.69 percent, above the 0.65 percent median forecast of 35 economists. Below is the result for each price category: February January - Food and beverages 0.56 0.84 - Housing 0.77 0.55 - Household articles 1.07 0.49 - Apparel -0.40 -0.15 - Transport -0.05 -0.03 - Health and personal care 0.74 0.48 - Personal expenses 0.69 1.72 - Education 5.97 0.57 - Communication 0.14 0.03 - IPCA 0.69 0.55