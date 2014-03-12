FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's annual inflation rate rises in Feb to 5.68 pct
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation rate rises in Feb to 5.68 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.68 percent in the 12
months through February, accelerating from the 5.59 percent
increase posted through the prior month, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.69
percent, above the 0.65 percent median forecast of 35
economists.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               February    January
 - Food and beverages                0.56        0.84
 - Housing                           0.77        0.55
 - Household articles                1.07        0.49
 - Apparel                          -0.40       -0.15
 - Transport                        -0.05       -0.03
 - Health and personal care          0.74        0.48
 - Personal expenses                 0.69        1.72
 - Education                         5.97        0.57
 - Communication                     0.14        0.03
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.69        0.55

