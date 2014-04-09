Brazil's annual inflation rises 6.15 pct in year through March

BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.15 percent in the 12 months through March, accelerating from 5.68 percent in the year through February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.92 percent, above the 0.85 percent median forecast of 37 economists. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 1.92 0.56 - Housing 0.33 0.77 - Household articles 0.38 1.07 - Apparel 0.31 -0.40 - Transport 1.38 -0.05 - Health and personal care 0.43 0.74 - Personal expenses 0.79 0.69 - Education 0.53 5.97 - Communication -1.26 0.14 - IPCA 0.92 0.69 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)