FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's annual inflation rises 6.15 pct in year through March
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation rises 6.15 pct in year through March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 6.15 percent in the 12
months through March, accelerating from 5.68 percent in the year
through February, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.92
percent, above the 0.85 percent median forecast of 37
economists.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                    March    February
 - Food and beverages                1.92        0.56
 - Housing                           0.33        0.77
 - Household articles                0.38        1.07
 - Apparel                           0.31       -0.40
 - Transport                         1.38       -0.05
 - Health and personal care          0.43        0.74
 - Personal expenses                 0.79        0.69
 - Education                         0.53        5.97
 - Communication                    -1.26        0.14
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.92        0.69
 
 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.