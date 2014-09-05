FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation rate rises to 0.25 pct in August
#Market News
September 5, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's inflation rate rises to 0.25 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil
rose 0.25 percent in August from July, in line with market
forecasts in a Reuters poll, according to government data on
Friday.
    As a result, trailing 12-month inflation edged up slightly
to 6.51 percent in August from 6.50 percent in July
, at the upper limit of the official target range.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Brazil's government
only includes the first decimal point in its measure.
    The median forecast of 25 economists surveyed by Reuters
projected an increase of 0.25 percent. 
    
    Below is the result for each price category:
    
                               August     July
 - Food and beverages           -0.15    -0.15
 - Housing                       0.94     1.20
 - Household articles            0.47     0.86
 - Apparel                      -0.15    -0.24
 - Transport                     0.33    -0.98
 - Health and personal care      0.41     0.50
 - Personal expenses             0.09     0.12
 - Education                     0.43     0.04
 - Communication                 0.10    -0.79
                                              
 - IPCA                          0.25     0.01
 
 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione
Editing by W Simon)

