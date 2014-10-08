Brazil's inflation shoots above official target in September

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil rose a faster-than-expected 6.75 percent in the 12 months through September, the quickest pace in nearly three years and above the government's target, government data showed on Wednesday. When compared to August, consumer prices rose 0.57 percent, up from 0.25 percent in the prior month. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. The median forecast of 29 economists surveyed by Reuters projected an increase of 0.47 percent. Below is the result for each price category: September August - Food and beverages 0.78 -0.15 - Housing 0.77 0.94 - Household articles 0.34 0.47 - Apparel 0.57 -0.15 - Transport 0.63 0.33 - Health and personal care 0.33 0.41 - Personal expenses 0.39 0.09 - Education 0.18 0.43 - Communication 0.13 0.10 - IPCA 0.57 0.25 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)