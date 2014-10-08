FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation shoots above official target in September
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's inflation shoots above official target in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil
 rose a faster-than-expected 6.75 percent in the 12
months through September, the quickest pace in nearly three
years and above the government's target, government data showed
on Wednesday.
    When compared to August, consumer prices rose
0.57 percent, up from 0.25 percent in the prior month. 
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. 
    The median forecast of 29 economists surveyed by Reuters
projected an increase of 0.47 percent.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:
    
                                September      August
 - Food and beverages                0.78       -0.15
 - Housing                           0.77        0.94
 - Household articles                0.34        0.47
 - Apparel                           0.57       -0.15
 - Transport                         0.63        0.33
 - Health and personal care          0.33        0.41
 - Personal expenses                 0.39        0.09
 - Education                         0.18        0.43
 - Communication                     0.13        0.10
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.57        0.25
 
    

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

