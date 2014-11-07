FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's annual inflation rate eases to 6.59 pct in October
November 7, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation rate eases to 6.59 pct in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil
 rose 6.59 percent in the 12 months through October,
easing from an increase of 6.75 percent in the prior month but
still above the government's target range, government data
showed on Friday.
    When compared to September, consumer prices rose
0.42 percent, down from 0.57 percent in the prior month.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    The median forecast of 30 economists surveyed by Reuters
projected an increase of 0.48 percent.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                  October   September
 - Food and beverages                0.46        0.78
 - Housing                           0.68        0.77
 - Household articles                0.19        0.34
 - Apparel                           0.62        0.57
 - Transport                         0.39        0.63
 - Health and personal care          0.39        0.33
 - Personal expenses                 0.36        0.39
 - Education                         0.11        0.18
 - Communication                    -0.05        0.13
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.42        0.57
 
 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by
Silvio Cascione and W Simon)

