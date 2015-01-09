FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation rises 6.41 pct in 2014, within official target range
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's inflation rises 6.41 pct in 2014, within official target range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate
ended 2014 at 6.41 percent, within the government's target
range, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line
with analysts' forecasts.
    The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose
0.78 percent in December from the previous month, matching the
median estimate of 23 economists polled by Reuters.
    Brazil targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                             December  November
 - Food and beverages            1.08      0.77
 - Housing                       0.51      0.69
 - Household articles            0.00     -0.04
 - Apparel                       0.85      0.39
 - Transport                     1.38      0.43
 - Health and personal care      0.47      0.42
 - Personal expenses             0.70      0.48
 - Education                     0.07      0.21
 - Communication                 0.00      0.08
                                               
 - IPCA                          0.78      0.51
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Felipe Pontes; Writing by
Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
