Brazil's inflation rises less than expected in June
July 8, 2015

Brazil's inflation rises less than expected in June

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 0.79 percent in June from
May, the highest for the month since 1996 but slightly below
market forecasts, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
    Brazil's annual inflation rate rose to 8.89 percent in June
, up from 8.47 percent in May and nearly twice as
much as the government's target of 4.5 percent.    
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                     June         May
 - Food and beverages                0.63        1.37
 - Housing                           0.86        1.22
 - Household articles                0.72        0.36
 - Apparel                           0.58        0.61
 - Transport                         0.70       -0.29
 - Health and personal care          0.91        1.10
 - Personal expenses                 1.63        0.74
 - Education                         0.20        0.06
 - Communication                     0.34        0.17
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.79        0.74
 
 (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

