Brazil's consumer prices rise 0.22 pct in August from July

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.22 percent in August from July, in line with analysts' forecasts for an increase of 0.23 percent and down from a rise of 0.62 percent in the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. In the 12 months through August, consumer prices rose 9.53 percent, down from an increase of 9.56 percent in July and more than twice as high as the official target of 4.5 percent. Below is the result for each price category: August July - Food and beverages -0.01 0.65 - Housing 0.29 1.52 - Household articles 0.37 0.86 - Apparel 0.20 -0.31 - Transport -0.27 0.15 - Health and personal care 0.62 0.84 - Personal expenses 0.75 0.61 - Education 0.82 0.00 - Communication 0.14 0.30 - IPCA 0.22 0.62 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)