Brazil's consumer prices rise 0.22 pct in August from July
#Market News
September 10, 2015

Brazil's consumer prices rise 0.22 pct in August from July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 0.22 percent in August
from July, in line with analysts' forecasts for an increase of
0.23 percent and down from a rise of 0.62 percent in the
previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Thursday.
    In the 12 months through August, consumer prices rose 9.53
percent, down from an increase of 9.56 percent in July and more
than twice as high as the official target of 4.5 percent.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                   August        July
 - Food and beverages               -0.01        0.65
 - Housing                           0.29        1.52
 - Household articles                0.37        0.86
 - Apparel                           0.20       -0.31
 - Transport                        -0.27        0.15
 - Health and personal care          0.62        0.84
 - Personal expenses                 0.75        0.61
 - Education                         0.82        0.00
 - Communication                     0.14        0.30
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.22        0.62
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

