FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's 12-month consumer inflation slows in September
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's 12-month consumer inflation slows in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
remained near 10 percent in September, in line with market
expectations, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Wednesday.
    Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
 rose 9.49 percent in the 12 months through
September, down from an increase of 9.53 percent in August and
in line with a median forecast of 9.49 percent in a Reuters
poll.
    The IPCA index rose 0.54 percent on a monthly
basis, up from an increase of 0.22 percent in August.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    (available on www.ibge.gov.br)
                                September      August
 - Food and beverages                0.24       -0.01
 - Housing                           1.30        0.29
 - Household articles                0.19        0.37
 - Apparel                           0.50        0.20
 - Transport                         0.71       -0.27
 - Health and personal care          0.55        0.62
 - Personal expenses                 0.33        0.75
 - Education                         0.25        0.82
 - Communication                     0.01        0.14
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.54        0.22
    

 (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.