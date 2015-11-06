FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's inflation rises to 9.93 pct in 12 months through October
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's inflation rises to 9.93 pct in 12 months through October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
climbed in October to the highest in nearly 12 years to just
below 10 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on
Friday.
    Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
 rose 9.93 percent in the 12 months through October,
up from an increase of 9.49 percent in September and in line
with a median forecast of 9.91 percent in a Reuters poll.
    The IPCA index rose 0.82 percent on a monthly
basis, up from an increase of 0.54 percent in September.    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               October     September
 - Food and beverages          0.77        0.24
 - Housing                     0.75        1.30
 - Household articles          0.39        0.19
 - Apparel                     0.67        0.50
 - Transport                   1.72        0.71
 - Health and personal care    0.55        0.55
 - Personal expenses           0.57        0.33
 - Education                   0.10        0.25
 - Communication               0.39        0.01
                                           
 - IPCA                        0.82        0.54
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by John Stonestreet)

