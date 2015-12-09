FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil annual inflation tops 10 pct in November, highest in 12 years
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
December 9, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil annual inflation tops 10 pct in November, highest in 12 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
climbed in November to the highest in 12 years, above 10
percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index
 rose 10.48 percent in the 12 months through
November, up from an increase of 9.93 percent in October and in
line with a median forecast of 10.41 percent in a Reuters poll.
    The IPCA index rose 1.01 percent on a monthly
basis, up from an increase of 0.82 percent in October.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                                 November     October
 - Food and beverages                1.83        0.77
 - Housing                           0.76        0.75
 - Household articles                0.31        0.39
 - Apparel                           0.79        0.67
 - Transport                         1.08        1.72
 - Health and personal care          0.64        0.55
 - Personal expenses                 0.52        0.57
 - Education                         0.22        0.10
 - Communication                     1.03        0.39
                                                     
 - IPCA                              1.01        0.82
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
