UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation picks up but rate cut view intact

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil picked up its pace in the month through mid-May but rose less than expected, keeping the door open for another interest rate cut next week as the central bank races to revive a struggling economy.

Brazil’s benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.51 percent in May, up from 0.43 percent in the month before but lower than the median forecast of 0.55 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian government has unleashed a flurry of monetary and fiscal measures to bolster the economy, which has been flirting with recession since mid-2011. At the same time, it has been trying to bring consumer inflation down from a six-year high to the center of the official target range.

“This is a very positive number for the central bank as it may keep cutting rates,” said Daniel Lima, an analyst with research firm Rosenberg & Associados in São Paulo. “In the short term, inflation is not a major concern.”

The central bank is widely expected to slash its benchmark interest rates below the all-time low of 8.75 percent on May 30. It has already cut rates six straight times since August in a bid to spur consumer demand.

The government has also implemented a flurry of tax breaks and credit measures in recent months for targeted industries to stoke the economy. The latest measures were unveiled on Monday by Finance Minister Guido Mantega, who announced a new round of tax cuts worth more than $1 billion to boost the struggling automotive sector and other industries.

But the economy continues to struggle. Central bank data showed on Friday that economic activity in Brazil shrank in March for the third straight month, hit mainly by manufacturers grappling with rising labor costs and weak global demand.

Brazil’s central bank targets annual inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of 2 percentage points.

While policymakers say 12-month inflation will likely ease toward 4.5 percent by year-end, some analysts speculate that the government may be willing to tolerate inflation at its current level in order to keep stimulating the economy.

In the 12 months to mid-May, the IPCA-15 index slowed to a rise of 5.05 percent, below the 5.25 percent increase to mid-April.

Personal expenses like cigarettes, hairdressing and housekeepers’ salaries were once more the main drivers of the monthly rise, jumping 1.32 percent after a 1.43 percent gain in the prior month, in what some analysts say could be a worrying sign about underlying pressures set to heat up when the economy gains steam and spur an already tight labor market.

But transportation prices like airfare fell 0.27 percent, after rising 0.05 percent in the month to mid-April. Education costs remained stable, from a 0.05 percent rise in the preceding month-long period, and food costs edged up 0.62 percent after an increase of 0.31 percent.

May’s IPCA-15 index measured consumer prices from April 14 to May 14.

The forecasts of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters for the IPCA-15 increase ranged from 0.45 percent to 0.60 percent.