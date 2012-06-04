FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil Sao Paulo inflation slows in May
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 11:30 AM / in 5 years

Brazil Sao Paulo inflation slows in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brazil’s FIPE index at 0.35 pct last month

* Index in line with market forecasts

* Brazil’s FIPE index rose 0.47 pct previous month

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, slowed in May from the previous month on lower costs of personal expenses and apparel, an economic research institute said on Monday.

The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.35 percent last month, compared with an increase of 0.47 percent in April, according to the FIPE economic research institute.

The index was expected to climb 0.34 percent, according to the median forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Estimates ranged from 0.31 percent to 0.36 percent.

The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as a pointer to trends in Brazil’s benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is used by the central bank as a guide when setting interest rates.

Policymakers slashed Brazil’s benchmark interest rate to a record low of 8.50 percent last week to stimulate the economy.

Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: Item April May ====================================================== - Housing 0.00 pct 0.09 pct - Food 0.45 pct 0.74 pct - Transportation 0.18 pct -0.01 pct - Personal care 1.94 pct 0.81 pct - Health 0.73 pct 0.76 pct - Clothing 0.89 pct -0.12 pct - Education 0.04 pct 0.05 pct ====================================================== - INDEX 0.47 pct 0.35 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.