Brazil sees tax breaks on household goods easing inflation

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to reduce taxes on basic household goods, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, as the government aims to support an incipient economic recovery while managing a spike in global food prices.

“There is a commitment to tax relief on basic goods,” the ministry’s assistant secretary Dyogo Oliveira told reporters.

The pledge follows tax breaks to spur consumption of manufactured goods including cars, home appliances and building materials while keeping inflation in check.

The government has also announced plans to cut electricity taxes and renegotiate utility concessions in a bid to lower energy costs now among the world’s highest.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega said last week that cheaper electricity will slow inflation by between 0.5 and 1.0 percentage point next year. Economists also trimmed their inflation forecasts for next year in a central bank poll after the aggressive cuts in electricity rates.

A severe drought in the United States has driven up global food prices in recent months, surprising Brazilian authorities and undermining their view that 12-month inflation would fall in line with a 4.5 percent target by the end of this year.

Oliveira said tax relief for household goods will come after a working group redefines an outdated government standard for a basket of basic goods. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Writing by Brad Haynes)