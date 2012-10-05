UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation rises, but rate cut seen next week

* Food, housing drive fastest Sept inflation since 2003

* Central bank official’s comments bolster rate cut bets

* Interest rate futures pointing to 25 bp cut next week

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil reported an acceleration in inflation in September on higher food prices, but comments by a central bank policy maker bolstered expectations of another interest rate cut next week.

Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.57 percent in September, slightly above the median of analysts’ forecast for a rise of 0.55 percent and above August’s 0.41 percent rise.

It was the strongest September inflation since 2003. Even so, market expectations tilted toward a 10th straight interest rate cut next week after a central bank board member, Luiz Pereira, late on Thursday said the outlook for the global economy remains shaky despite stimulus by central banks in the United States and Europe.

Nomura Securities analyst Andre Ikeda called the comments “quite dovish” in a note released before the inflation data, saying they bolstered the case for a rate cut of 25 basis points at the central bank’s rate-setting meeting next week.

Yields on rate futures fell sharply in early trading, signaling traders expect the bank to cut the benchmark Selic rate to an all-time low of 7.25 percent, to give the economy a further boost despite the rising inflation.

That view contrasts with the forecast of most economists polled by Reuters this week, who said the bank will probably hold interest rates at 7.5 percent to avoid fueling even greater price increases.

Stimulating economic growth is one of President Dilma Rousseff’s top priorities, after Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, almost slipped into recession last year.

But inflation has remained above the center of the government’s target for over two years, and no economist polled by Reuters expected that to change in the year ahead.

“We maintain our call that the monetary authority is unlikely to cut the Selic,” said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank, saying another cut would fuel inflation without any boost to economic growth.

Inflation in the 12 months through September rose to 5.28 percent from 5.24 percent through August. The government targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.

CLIMBING FOOD PRICES

Food prices rose 1.26 percent in September, up from a 0.88 percent increase in August.

Beef cost 2.27 percent more in September, following a rise in grain prices in recent months. Food prices worldwide have climbed after a severe drought in the United States this year.

Food inflation may lose some steam in October, analysts at research firm LCA said in a note, helping headline inflation edge slightly lower to around 0.50 percent.

But core measures remained elevated, signaling price pressures are poised to accelerate as the economy gains traction following the recent rate cuts, wrote Alberto Ramos, co-head of Latin American economic research for Goldman Sachs.

Brazil is expected to grow by 4 percent next year, more than twice as fast as this year’s expected rate, a Reuters poll showed.

Apparel and housing prices also fueled inflation in September, reflecting the rollout of new seasonal collections and an increase in electricity rates.

Apparel costs rose 0.89 percent, up from 0.19 percent in the previous month, while housing costs gained 0.71 percent, up from a rise of 0.22 percent in August.

The rise in health and personal prices slowed to 0.32 percent in September from 0.53 percent in August.

Transportation prices fell 0.08 percent last month, following an increase of 0.06 percent in August.

Estimates for the IPCA increase ranged from 0.48 percent to 0.60 percent.