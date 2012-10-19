UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation up on food price spike

* IPCA-15 price index up 0.65 pct, above 0.59 pct forecast

* 12-month inflation accelerates to 5.56 pct

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s inflation quickened in the month to mid-October due to higher food, apparel and housing costs, moving further away from the center of the government’s target.

The price index, which was also at the top end of market forecasts, reinforced that the central bank will stop stimulating Latin America’s top economy after it cut interest rates 10 times in a row for over one year.

That doesn’t mean the central bank will reverse course and raise rates anytime soon. Analysts see President Dilma Rousseff’s government tolerating inflation at its current level in order to keep borrowing costs near record lows.

Brazil’s benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose 0.65 percent in the month to mid-October, up from a rise of 0.48 percent in the prior month, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Friday. Estimates from 36 analysts surveyed by Reuters ranged from 0.53 percent to 0.65 percent.

In the 12 months to mid-October, inflation accelerated to 5.56 percent, up from 5.31 percent one month before. It is now closer to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent than the center of the 4.5 percent goal.

“The result was bad any way you look at it,” said Luis Otavio de Souza Leal, chief economist at lender ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo.

“Core measures have held above 5.5 percent for some months and services inflation has remained above the top end of the target. The central bank can’t feel comfortable with that.”

While most of mid-October’s rise was due to seasonal factors or external shocks such as the increase in food prices partly due to a drought in the United States, the outlook for inflation remains challenging as the economy picks up thanks to the heavy stimulus provided by Rousseff.

The bank has slashed interest rates to a record low 7.25 percent, while tax breaks and credit incentives were offered to some industries. On top of that, Finance Minister Guido Mantega pledged to do whatever is necessary to prevent Brazil’s currency from strengthening too much.

Although this strategy has put the economy on track to rebound from an expected growth rate of just 1.5 percent this year, analysts warn it will likely prevent inflation from slowing to the center of the target next year.

Brazilian consumer inflation has been above the 4.5 percent target for over two years and is consistently higher than in neighbouring countries such as Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

However, many analysts say the bank, led by Alexandre Tombini, may tolerate higher inflation in coming months to consolidate the recent drop in interest rates.

While still high when compared to other emerging economies, Brazilian interest rates are currently at a record low, breaking a taboo in a country with a long history of hyperinflation. Only nine years ago, rates were above 26 percent.

Minutes released Thursday from the monetary policy committee said most of the policymakers saw last week’s 25-basis-point cut as the “final” reduction before holding rates steady for a “sufficiently prolonged period of time.”

Yields on interest rate futures were little changed, as traders stuck to their bets that the central bank will hold rates steady over the first half of 2013 and raise them only marginally by the end of next year.

WIDESPREAD INCREASE IN FOOD PRICES

Food prices rose 1.56 percent after a 1.08 percent gain in the previous reading. Rice prices were among the main upward pressures, jumping 11.91 percent. Other items such as potatoes, onions, beans and poultry also gained sharply.

“The CPI food inflation pressures will likely not vanish in the next weeks,” said Marcelo Kfoury, Citigroup’s chief economist, in a research note.

Housing prices increased 0.72 percent, up from a rise of 0.43 percent in the previous month, on higher electricity, water and sewerage tariffs. Apparel costs rose 1.05 percent following the rollout of spring and summer collections.

On the other hand, personal expenses such as housekeepers’ salaries slowed to a rise of 0.15 percent, down from an increase of 0.57 percent in the month before.