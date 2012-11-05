FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation quickens in October
November 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation quickens in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Rise of 0.8 pct up from 0.55 pct in Sept
    * Food prices driving but may soon subside

    SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sao Paulo,
Brazil's most populous city, accelerated in October with higher
food prices, an economic research institute said on Monday.
    The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.80 percent last
month, compared with a gain of 0.55 percent in September,
according to the University of Sao Paulo's FIPE research
institute.
    The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as an early
gauge of Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, which the
central bank targets when setting interest rates. Brazil's
statistics agency IBGE will release October's IPCA index
 on Wednesday.
    Food prices gained 2.04 percent in October, up from 1.74
percent in the month before. Despite that increase, another
price index showed wholesale food prices slowed dramatically in
October, suggesting a smaller impact from food prices in coming
months. 
    Food prices have been rising worldwide after a severe
drought hit grain producer areas in the United States.
    The IPC-FIPE measures inflation within the boundaries of the
City of Sao Paulo and does not include prices in the wider
metropolitan area.
    Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories:  
=============================================================== 
    Item                September                 October 
=============================================================== 
- Housing               0.14 pct               0.51 pct 
- Food                  1.74 pct               2.04 pct 
- Transportation        0.16 pct               0.38 pct 
- Personal care         0.14 pct               0.88 pct 
- Health                0.56 pct               0.21 pct 
- Clothing              0.37 pct              -0.17 pct 
- Education             0.05 pct               0.03 pct 
================================================================
    
- INDEX                 0.55 pct               0.80 pct

