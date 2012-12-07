RPT-UPDATE 2-Brazil Nov inflation unexpectedly faster on airfares, fuel

* Consumer prices rises 0.6 pct from October * Data suggests scant room for further rate cuts * Transportation prices jump on airfares, fuel By Silvio Cascione and Camila Moreira SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation accelerated more than expected in November after transportation and electricity prices spiked, suggesting the central bank ran out of leeway to further cut borrowing costs. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.60 percent in November, topping all 35 forecasts in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The index had been expected to rise 0.50 percent, according to the median forecast. The IPCA rose 0.59 percent in October. In the 12 months through November, inflation quickened to 5.53 percent compared with a rise of 5.45 percent in the 12 months through October. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Although the annual inflation rate remains within the government's goal, the unexpected rise in prices highlights the risk of further reducing rates in coming months. Central banks around the world raise interest rates to curb inflation and lower them to stimulate economic growth. The central bank, which slashed borrowing costs ten straight times to a record low of 7.25 percent over the past 15 months, has signaled it will likely leave its benchmark Selic rate on hold for a long time to keep a lid on inflation as the economy picks up steam. Central bank president Alexandre Tombini reiterated late on Thursday that the interest rates should remain at their current level for a "prolonged" period. Before that, several banks such as Barclays and Itau BBA started to bet on further rate cuts to stimulate economic growth, which disappointed in the third quarter. Yields on interest rate futures rose after the inflation numbers were released, suggesting most traders saw a lower probability of interest rate cuts next year. "We are in a technical pause now, assessing how the policy measures already adopted will affect inflation," said Rafael Leao, an economist with Austin Ratings, in Sao Paulo. "I don't think today's numbers are worrisome, there is no such thing as an inflation bout. But we need some small accommodation to see a better year in 2013." Transportation prices rose 0.68 percent in November, up from 0.24 percent in October, on higher airfares, fuel and new automobile prices. Housing prices accelerated to a rise of 0.64 percent from 0.38 percent in October because of higher energy tariffs in Rio de Janeiro and Belem. Electricity prices will drop next year after the government negotiated an early renewal of power concessions in exchange for lower rates. However, the decline will be smaller than President Dilma Rousseff hoped for as several utilities rejected the offer. Food prices slowed to a rise of 0.79 percent, from 1.36 percent in October. They should accelerate back in December because of higher prices of food away from home, milk, beans and other items, economists at LCA Consultores said, leading the headline IPCA index to another increase of around 0.6 percent. Below is the result for each price category: November October - Food and beverages 0.79 1.36 - Housing 0.64 0.38 - Household articles 0.47 0.37 - Apparel 0.86 1.09 - Transport 0.68 0.24 - Health and personal care 0.32 0.48 - Personal expenses 0.53 0.10 - Education 0.05 0.05 - Communication 0.31 0.31 - IPCA 0.60 0.59