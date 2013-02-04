FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation accelerates in January
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation accelerates in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* IPC-FIPE index rises 1.15 pct in January

* Index seen as early preview of national price index

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous city, accelerated in January on higher food prices and a seasonal increase in education costs, an economic research institute said on Monday.

The IPC-FIPE index rose 1.15 percent last month, up from a gain of 0.78 percent in December, according to the University of Sao Paulo’s FIPE research institute.

The FIPE index is watched by economists as an early gauge of Brazil’s benchmark IPCA inflation index, which is targeted by the central bank when setting interest rates. Brazil’s statistics agency IBGE will release January’s IPCA index on Thursday.

The IPC-FIPE measures inflation within the boundaries of the City of Sao Paulo and does not include prices in the wider metropolitan area.

Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories:

===============================================================

Item January December =============================================================== - Housing 0.35 pct 0.47 pct - Food 2.11 pct 1.40 pct - Transportation 0.23 pct 0.29 pct - Personal care 2.42 pct 2.01 pct - Health 0.41 pct 0.24 pct - Clothing -0.33 pct 0.03 pct - Education 6.08 pct 0.15 pct ================================================================ - INDEX 1.15 pct 0.78 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.