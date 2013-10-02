FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation rises to 0.25 percent in September
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation rises to 0.25 percent in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sao Paulo,
Brazil's most populous city, accelerated slightly in September
due to higher apparel costs, an economic research institute said
on Wednesday.
    The IPC-FIPE index rose 0.25 percent last
month, up from 0.22 percent in August, according to the
University of Sao Paulo's FIPE research institute.
    The increase matched the median expectation of 12 economists
surveyed by Reuters.
    Economists see the FIPE index as an early gauge of Brazil's
benchmark IPCA inflation index, which the central bank targets
when setting interest rates. Brazilian statistics agency IBGE
will release September's IPCA index on Oct. 9.
    Below are the results for the FIPE index's price categories:
 

  Item                          September      August
                                           
                                                     
                                           
  - Housing                          0.28        0.44
  - Food                            -0.01       -0.02
  - Transportation                   0.12       -0.11
  - Personal care                    0.24        0.63
  - Healthcare                       0.72        0.83
  - Clothing                         1.11       -0.60
  - Education                        0.09        0.09
                                                     
                                           
  - INDEX                            0.25        0.22

