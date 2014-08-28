FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's IGP-M price index drops 0.27 pct in August
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil's IGP-M price index drops 0.27 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest inflation
measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.27 percent in August
from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getúlio
Vargas said on Thursday.
    The index had been expected to decline 0.34 percent,
according to the median forecast of 20 economists polled.
    It was the fourth drop in a row as the effect of a severe
drought over food prices earlier this year gradually wanes.
    In the 12 months through August, the IGP-M index rose 4.89
percent.
    
                  Latest (mth)  Previous (mth)   12-month rate
 IGP-M                   -0.27           -0.61            4.89
 IPA (producer           -0.45           -1.11            3.91
 prices)                                        
 IPC (consumer            0.02            0.15            6.62
 prices)                                        
 INCC                     0.19            0.80            7.09
 (construction                                  
 costs)                                         
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

