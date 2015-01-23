FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Brazil's inflation spikes above target in mid-January
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Brazil's inflation spikes above target in mid-January

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details on electricity, bus fares, background)
    By Silvio Cascione
    BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate spiked
to its highest in more than three years in mid-January as local
and federal authorities raised electricity tariffs and bus fares
to balance government finances, statistics agency IBGE said on
Friday.
    Consumer prices rose 6.69 percent in the 12 months through
mid-January, the highest since November 2011 and
above the 6.5 percent top end of the government's target.
    Compared with mid-December, prices rose 0.89 percent
, the highest since February 2011, according to the
IPCA-15 price index.
    Electricity tariffs increased 2.6 percent and bus fares were
up 2.85 percent in a government effort to shore up public
finances. For years, officials have tried to rein in inflation
by delaying increases in fuel prices and other costs under its
direct control, which triggered a sharp rise in public debt and
drew criticism from investors and rating agencies.
    Food prices also rose sharply, up 1.45 percent, driven by
record-high temperatures and unusually dry weather. Key
producing regions in Brazil, the world's largest exporter of
coffee, sugar, soy and beef, have received much less rainfall
than expected for a second straight year.
    Economists expect inflation to climb even higher in coming
months after Finance Minister Joaquim Levy announced tax hikes
on fuel and imported goods earlier this week. Credit Suisse
expects inflation to top 7 percent in all of the months in 2015,
which would be the longest spell of high inflation in a decade.
    High inflation puts Brazil in an unique position among major
world economies, where consumer prices are rising much more
slowly, or even dropping, as oil prices tumble. Consumer prices
in Mexico eased sharply in mid-January, coming in
below market expectations by the widest margin in more than four
years, according to a Reuters poll.
    While policymakers around the world cut interest rates and
buy government bonds, Brazil's central bank is one of the few
raising borrowing costs, even with the economy dangerously close
to a recession. 
               
    Below is the result for each price category:    
                                    January     December
 - Food and beverages                  1.45         0.94
 - Housing                             1.23         0.71
 - Household articles                 -0.55         0.05
 - Apparel                             0.51         0.44
 - Transport                           0.75         1.59
 - Health and personal care            0.38         0.46
 - Personal expenses                   1.39         0.71
 - Education                           0.30         0.10
 - Communication                      -0.04        -0.08
                                                        
 - IPCA-15                             0.89         0.79
 
    

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
