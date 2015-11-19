FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's annual inflation rate tops 10 pct in mid-November
November 19, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation rate tops 10 pct in mid-November

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
climbed past 10 percent in mid-November, the highest in 12
years, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
    Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose to
10.28 percent in the 12 months through mid-November, up from
9.77 percent in mid-October.
    Consumer prices rose 0.85 percent from mid-October.
    Below is the result for each price category:    

                               mid-November   mid-October
 - Food and beverages                  1.05          0.62
 - Housing                             0.74          1.15
 - Household articles                  0.07          0.12
 - Apparel                             0.72          0.58
 - Transport                           1.45          0.80
 - Health and personal care            0.66          0.55
 - Personal expenses                   0.37          0.56
 - Education                           0.03          0.17
 - Communication                       1.04          0.08
                                                         
 - IPCA-15                             0.85          0.66
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

