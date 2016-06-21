FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil annual inflation rate hits lowest in a year in mid-June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil annual inflation rate hits lowest in a year in mid-June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, market reaction)
    By Silvio Cascione
    BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
slowed more than expected in mid-June and fell below 9 percent
for the first time in a year, renewing hopes of interest rate
cuts amid a harsh recession.
    Consumer prices, as measured by the IPCA-15 index, rose 8.98
percent in the 12 months through mid-June, down from 9.62
percent in mid-May, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
    Prices rose 0.40 percent from mid-May to
mid-June, below the median forecast of 0.52 percent in a Reuters
poll and easing from 0.86 in the previous month.
    Food inflation slowed sharply from May and transportation
prices fell, mostly due to a 6-percent drop in the cost of
ethanol fuel.
    Higher water and sewage utility rates spurred a rise in
housing costs. 
    Following the release of the inflation data, yields on
interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell as traders perceived a
greater prospect of interest rate cuts by the central bank in
coming months. 
    The official inflation target is Brazil is 4.5 percent, a
goal last achieved in August 2010. The central bank has kept its
benchmark interest rate at its highest in nearly 10 years, at
14.25 percent, in a bid to slow the 2016 inflation rate at least
to the top end of its tolerance range, at 6.5 percent.
    Low investment rates, hefty government spending and a surge
in subsidized credit have fueled price increases in Latin
America's largest economy, even as it went through its worst
recession in generations.
        
                              Mid-May  Mid-June
 - Food and beverages            1.03      0.35
 - Housing                       0.99      1.13
 - Household articles            0.55      0.57
 - Apparel                       0.72      0.42
 - Transport                    -0.30     -0.69
 - Health and personal care      2.54      1.03
 - Personal expenses             0.81      0.89
 - Education                     0.29      0.06
 - Communication                 1.26      0.01
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.86      0.40
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.