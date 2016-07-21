FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation accelerates more than expected in mid-July
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation accelerates more than expected in mid-July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds inflation data and context)

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil rose faster than expected in mid-July as food prices soared, official data showed on Thursday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will wait longer before cutting interest rates.

Consumer prices, as measured by the IPCA-15 index, rose 8.93 percent in the 12 months through mid-July, down from 8.98 percent in the year through mid-June but above market expectations of 8.84 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

Prices rose 0.54 percent from mid-June to mid-July, above the median forecast of 0.46 percent in a Reuters poll and accelerating from 0.40 percent in the previous month.

A sharp increase in food and transportation inflation from June pushed up the IPCA-15 index, offsetting slower inflation of clothing, housing and healthcare.

After keeping its benchmark Selic rate steady at 14.25 percent on Wednesday, the central bank said high short-term inflation pressured by food prices was a risk to meeting its goal of lowering inflation to 4.50 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.