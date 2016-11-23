FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation hits lowest for mid-November since 2007
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation hits lowest for mid-November since 2007

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds central bank context)

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil rose in the month to mid-November at their slowest pace for the period since 2007, as food and apparel prices edged lower, government data showed on Wednesday.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.26 percent in the month to mid-November, up from 0.19 in the previous month. The index had been expected to rise 0.28 percent, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the 12 months through mid-November, prices rose 7.64 percent, easing from an increase of 8.27 percent in mid-October.

The official inflation target is 4.5 percent. Economists see that goal within reach next year, when the economy is expected to stage growth of about 1 percent after a severe recession.

Yields on interest rate futures <0#2DJI:> fell slightly following the IPCA-15 results, on the view of further interest rate cuts by the central bank.

Economists expect the bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by at least 25 basis points on Nov. 30.

In the month to mid-November, food prices fell 0.06 percent, the IBGE said. Apparel prices slipped 0.03 percent, IBGE said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
